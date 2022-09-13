Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week.

On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter.

Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.

"How does one make a golf swing look so easy," one fan said.

"I could watch his swing on replay for dayz," another fan tweeted.

Woods, 46, returned to the PGA Tour at the 2022 Masters. After making the cut, he struggled to maintain his form from the first two rounds.

In addition to competing at the Masters, Woods participated in the 150th Open Championship. Despite his love for the Old Course in St. Andrews, he was unable to make the cut.

Hopefully, we'll see Woods inch closer to his true form by next year.