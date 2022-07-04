Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods gave golf fanatics the best 4th of July present ever this Monday morning.

Woods is competing at the 2022 JP McManus Pro Am today. Fans couldn't be happier.

"Tiger Woods grooving butter cuts down the center. Happy Fourth, ‘Murica," said Dan Rapaport.

Only Tiger can garner that kind of crowd at a Pro Am.

"Only tiger has a pro am looking like a major," a fan said.

"Tiger Woods is back in action in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland," Golf Central wrote.



The PGA Tour could really use Woods these days. The LIV Golf Invitational Series has been a major distraction lately.

"How badly does golf need Tiger right now? A ton, I think. He can be a stabilizing influence if he throws his arms around the guys who stayed and pumps up the Tour," a fan said.

Here's another look at Woods' new-look swing.

There's nothing like watching the all-time great out on the course.