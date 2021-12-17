Look: Tiger Woods Back On The Range Before PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is officially back. On Friday morning, the 15-time major champion was on the range with his son Charlie to get some practice in before this year’s PNC Championship.

Last year, Charlie stole the show at the PNC Championship with a strong showing that weekend. It made everyone in the golf world wonder what’s in store for the child prodigy.

Fast forward to this year’s PNC Championship, and the focus is mostly on Tiger. When it was first announced that he suffered serious injuries in a February car accident, most people doubted he would ever play golf at a competitive level ever again. In fact, even Tiger questioned it.

“I got that last major and I ticked off two more events along the way,” Woods said, via ESPN. “I don’t foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, hence I’ll never have the back what it used to be, and clock’s ticking. I’m getting older, I’m not getting any younger. All that combined means a full schedule and a full practice schedule and the recovery that would take to do that … no I don’t have any desire to do that.”

Well, it appears Woods may have downplayed his return to the golf course because he looked quite sharp this Friday morning.

Check it out:

It's good to have @TigerWoods and Charlie on the range again. https://t.co/WtAJIEg8mR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2021

The two official rounds of the PNC Championship will air on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf fans can watch all the action on NBC and Golf Channel.