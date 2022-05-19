Look: Tiger Woods' Breakfast Went Viral This Morning

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is working up an appetite at Southern Hills this Thursday.

While waiting on the 14th tee box, Woods was caught eating a sandwich. That left ESPN's Scott Van Pelt with a few questions.

Van Pelt yelled, "Stop at the sub shop? What are we doing?”

The sheer size of Woods' sandwich is what caught everyone's attention. It was a hefty meal for the 15-major champion.

Woods started the first round of the PGA Championship on a positive note, sinking two birdies in his first five holes.

Unfortunately for Woods, the front nine hasn't been very generous. As of now, he has three bogeys on that side of the course.

The good news is that Woods has plenty of time to climb up the leaderboard.

Coverage of the PGA Championship is available on ESPN.