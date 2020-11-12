Tiger Woods Broke A Crazy Long Streak At The Masters Today

On Thursday morning, Tiger Woods and most of the field saw their tee times pushed nearly three hours later than originally planned.

After heavy rains fell at Augusta National, Woods and the rest of the field took advantage of the soft conditions. Englishman Paul Casey came out of the gates on fire, and currently holds a two-shot lead after carding a seven-under, 65.

Tiger did his best to keep pace and found himself at three-under through his first seven holes. After a litany of pars and one birdie, the reigning Masters champion carded a four-under, 68.

Woods finds himself just three shots off the lead with three more rounds to play. Tiger should be encouraged about his play on Thursday after he carded his first ever bogey-free opening round at the Masters.

Stat(s) of the day: That was Tiger Woods' first-ever bogey-free opening round at Augusta National, his first bogey-free round at this course since 2008 and his first bogey-free round at a major in his last 106. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) November 12, 2020

In fact, Woods carded his first bogey-free round in his past 106 rounds in major tournaments.

The overall scoring on Thursday was lower than expected. Woods put himself in great position to compete for another Green Jacket. With four birdies and 14 pars, he shot his best-ever opening round at the Masters.

Several other big names loom like Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, who both sit at five-under par through the first round.

Tiger and his playing partners, Shane Lowry and amateur Alec Ogletree, will tee off on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.