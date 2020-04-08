Tiger Woods, Caddie Named In Lawsuit Over Alleged 2018 Incident

On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods posted a photo of he and his family enjoying the Masters Champions Dinners – Quarantine Style.

Woods decided to go ahead with tradition and host the annual dinner even though this year’s Masters Tournament was pushed back to November. Although he’s not playing in the Masters this week, Tiger has remained relevant in the headlines.

However, not all of them are positive. On Wednesday morning, Woods and his caddie were named in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged incident at the 2018 Valspar Championship.

According to the lawsuit, Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, allegedly shoved a fan. In the report from the Tampa Bay Times, the defendant claims he lost the ability to work as a result of the incident.

Here’s more from the Tampa Bay Times.

“The losses are either permanent or continuing,” the suit said. Borruso is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. He is represented by Josh Dreschel of St. Petersburg’s Josh Firm. “Regardless of celebrity status, no one has the right to violate the well-known safety rule of keeping your hands to yourself,” Drechsel said in a statement. “It’s not right for anyone to do that, and we believe there is evidence out there that will help prove our case.”

Neither Woods nor his caddie have commented on the alleged incident.

Tiger finished the tournament tied for second before going on to win later on in the 2018 season.