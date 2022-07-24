Tiger Woods' Caddie Reveals The Plan: Golf World Reacts

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up on the practice range as caddie Joe Lacava looks on during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

How much golf is Tiger Woods going to play moving forward this year?

Golf's major season is over, as Woods missed the cut at The Open Championship at St. Andrews last weekend. With Woods coming off a devastating leg injury, how much is he going to play moving forward?

Woods' caddie, Joe Lacava, outlined the ideal plan.

Woods is hoping to play in three to four tournaments before The Masters at Augusta National next spring.

"3-4 starts BEFORE Augusta?! Even if it’s just a “hopeful” goal at this point, this is huge news," one fan added.

"After seeing Tiger play at St Andrew’s I didn’t expect to hear that he might play a total of 5/6 events before Augusta. Wow! The man is a warrior!" one fan added on Twitter.

"Wow. Thats way more than most anticipated. Hopefully he can do it," another fan added.

Hopefully Woods will be able to live up to the plan.