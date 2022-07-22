Tiger Woods' Caddie Reveals When He Could Play Next

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Tiger Woods won't be playing again anytime soon.

Woods looked both broken and tired during The Open Championship last week. Some wondered whether or not it could be the last we see of him in 2022.

"Maybe something next year. I don't know. But nothing in the near future," Woods said after he missed the cut last week, via USA Today. "This is it. I was just hoping to play this one event this year."

However Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, thinks we could see Woods back out on the course at an event or two in December.

"I'm hoping that he will play maybe in December at the Hero and the father-son, and then maybe the Genesis [Invitational] … I'm hoping three, maybe four tournaments before The Masters," said LaCava, who appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. "I won't do much, I'll do the same thing. I'll say 'Tiger, hey listen, if you're starting to feel better in October or November, maybe I'll come down for a couple of weeks [to Florida], we'll hang out, don't have to play every day, we don't have to practice every day, I'll be there and maybe give you a bit of motivation, we'll do some playing practice here and there and get ready for the Hero and get ready for the following year of '23 and get him ready in any respect that he needs."

We might not ever see Woods at 100 percent ever again. But a long layoff could give him enough juice to compete at the end of 2022.