Breaking: Tiger Woods Injured In Serious Car Accident

Tiger Woods has reportedly been injured in a serious car accident in California, according to a report out of the area on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion was reportedly injured in a car accident in the Los Angeles, California area on Tuesday morning. Woods has reportedly been hospitalized, according to the report.

The extent of Woods’ injuries and the circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear at this time, though more information is expected to come out.

#BREAKING Agency at scene say @TigerWoods was injured in crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes at Hawthorne Blvd near Blackhorse Rd. Fire crews had to use jaws of life to get him out of vehicle. @KFIAM640 @FOXSports @AM570LASports @espn @TMZ_Sports — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 23, 2021

The LA County Sheriffs office has since confirmed the accident, saying it was a rollover accident in which Woods was injured and has been identified.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods is coming off a back injury in December. He appeared on CBS on Sunday to talk about The Genesis Invitational – the tournament his foundation hosts – and shared an update on his health status.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine. I’m a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled,” Woods said. “Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things, before I can start gravitating to something more.”

Woods was apparently on the golf course on Monday, working with Dwyane Wade.

Our thoughts are with Woods and his friends and family.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the accident and his status.