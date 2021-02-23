The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Injured In Serious Car Accident

Tiger Woods in the second round of The Masters at Augusta National.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the continuation of the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has reportedly been injured in a serious car accident in California, according to a report out of the area on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion was reportedly injured in a car accident in the Los Angeles, California area on Tuesday morning. Woods has reportedly been hospitalized, according to the report.

The extent of Woods’ injuries and the circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear at this time, though more information is expected to come out.

The LA County Sheriffs office has since confirmed the accident, saying it was a rollover accident in which Woods was injured and has been identified.

Woods is coming off a back injury in December. He appeared on CBS on Sunday to talk about The Genesis Invitational – the tournament his foundation hosts – and shared an update on his health status.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine. I’m a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled,” Woods said. “Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things, before I can start gravitating to something more.”

Woods was apparently on the golf course on Monday, working with Dwyane Wade.

Our thoughts are with Woods and his friends and family.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the accident and his status.


