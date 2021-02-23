The Spun

Report: Tiger Woods Was Conscious When Police Arrived At Crash

Details continue to emerge from Tigers Woodscar crash in Los Angeles. Now, we know a bit more about what happened after this morning’s accident.

Woods was taken to the hospital after being freed from his vehicle this morning. He underwent surgery, after sustaining leg injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

According to Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles, law enforcement tells him that there is “nothing salacious” about Woods’ crash as of now, flying in the face of some of the innuendo out there after the incident.

He also reports that Woods was “conscious and speaking” to authorities that arrived on the scene. That is obviously good news for the golfer.

The Lomita Sheriff’s office will be giving a press conference at 3 p.m. PT/6 ET. We should learn more about what took place during the accident.

So far, we know that the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, and range from “moderate to critical.”

Woods was in Los Angeles for a GolfDigest photo shoot, where he gave some pointers to celebrities including Dwyane Wade. He had not yet returned to most golf activities, after undergoing back surgery in December. So far, we don’t know how much longer this will set him back for, and what it means for his 2021 PGA Tour season.

We’ll continue to update on the Tiger Woods situation as we learn more.

