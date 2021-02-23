Lindsey Vonn ‘Praying’ For Tiger Woods Following His Accident

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods was in a scary car accident in California this morning. He’s currently in surgery after suffering leg injuries.

The sports world is obviously rooting for Woods to make a full recovery. He was already missing time on the course, after a December back surgery. It is too early to know what impact this crash will be, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing him golf any time soon, sadly.

Among those sending out their well wishes: Woods’ former girlfriend Lindsey Vonn. The Olympic gold medalist and Woods dated from 2013-15, and still have a good relationship.

“Praying for TW right now,” she tweeted this afternoon, as the news was coming out.

In 2018, Lindsey Vonn was vocally supportive of Woods’ comeback. “I’m pretty sure golf just got popular again,” she tweeted at the time.

The sport is in a pretty good place right now, with numerous talented and interesting players at the top of their games. It is undeniable that when Tiger Woods is involved and competitive, it takes things to a new level. The 2019 Masters, Woods’ last major win, which came after a long break in victories, was one of the best sports moments in years.

Hopefully we’ll have more amazing Tiger moments like that in the future. For now, we’re all hoping for a swift and full recovery.