Footage Emerges Of Tiger Woods Driving Before His Car Accident

A day after the scary car accident that left Tiger Woods hospitalized, we’re getting more details about the situation that led to the the incident. TMZ has obtained of video of Woods driving, minutes before the single-vehicle crash.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said, in a statement released by the golfer’s team on Wednesday morning. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

The injuries are serious, but not considered life-threatening. Woods was reportedly conscious at the scene of the crash, and authorities say there was “no evidence of impairment.”

He was apparently driving pretty fast, though. According to reports, Woods was running late for a playing lesson with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert, a day after giving some golf tips to Dwyane Wade. TMZ posted video of him on the highway. It isn’t the most exciting clip, and it is hard to gauge how fast he was going, but here it is.

According to TMZ, the video was shot about seven minutes before Woods’ crash, five miles from the site of the accident. From their post:

This surveillance video shows 2 vehicles heading uphill — Tiger’s Genesis GV80 SUV is trailing behind a minivan at just past 7:05 AM PT. You can see the logo on the door for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament, for which Tiger was in town. He didn’t appear to be driving exceptionally fast at this point. Remember, cops say they got the call about Tiger’s accident at 7:12 AM, and where this video was shot is roughly 5 miles south of where he wrecked. You can see there’s a big curve in the road — not unlike the spot where he crashed, except that was downhill where he’d likely be carrying more speed into the turns.

We’ll have more on the ongoing Tiger Woods story as we learn it.

