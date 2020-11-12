Tiger Woods is the most famous golfer in the history of the sport and one of the most dominant sports figures in history.

Woods became one of the first $1 billion athletes in the history of sports, until his divorce with former wife Elin Nordegren. Don’t feel too bad for Tiger, though, who still has plenty of money left in the bank.

Even after his divorce, he’s of the world’s richest athletes, boasting a net worth of over $700 million. Throughout his career, he’s earned over $1.5 billion in endorsements. According to the Forbes list of highest-earning athletes, Woods made $62.3 million in the first five months of 2020.

While that money is nice, having family to share it with is even better. In the years since he and Nordegren divorced, Woods has focused his time on their two children, Sam and Charlie.

Sam Alexis Woods

The eldest child of Tiger and Elin is Sam Alexis Woods, who was born on June 8th, 2007.

So is Sam short for anything like Samantha? Not quite. Tiger Woods opened up on the name, saying it was what his father called him when he was growing up.

“My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says, ’Well, you look more like a Sam.'”

Does Sam take after her old man and play golf? Nope. Tiger made it clear she’s more into soccer than she is into golf.

In previous interviews, Woods has mentioned the amount of time he spends at soccer practices and games. Through his social media channels, Tiger has posted photos of Sam attending professional soccer matches and meeting stars of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

In 2018, Tiger opened up on Sam not being into golf – but more-so into soccer.

“No, not really. They’re keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too,” he said via Golf.com. “As long as they have a good time playing sports. I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”

Charlie Axel Woods

Charlie Axel Woods is the second of Tiger and Elin’s two children and was born on February 8, 2009. While his older sister hasn’t taken to golf like dad has, Charlie seems born into the role.

Earlier this summer, Charlie won a junior golf tournament by five strokes. Not long after, he won yet another tournament. The 11-year-old golfer won a South Florida tournament by three strokes.

Tiger opened up on Charlie’s foray into the golfing world.

“He’s starting to get into it,” Woods told Golf Digest. “He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

Tiger made it clear he won’t be forcing golf on Charlie as he grows up, though. Woods wants his son to make that choice for himself.

“I don’t know. It depends how bad he wants it. It’s all on him. I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him—whether he wants it or not,” Tiger Woods said.

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating Now? Future Children?

Tiger Woods has been dating Erica Herman since 2017. According to PageSix, Woods first met Herman when she was an undergrad at the University of Central Florida. After she worked her way up at an Orlando bar, Woods hired her to run his new restaurant – aptly named “The Woods.”

Not long later the two kicked off their relationship, which has blossomed in recent years. Herman was waiting for Tiger along with his son, Charlie, when Woods won the Masters in 2019. It’s clear she is very close with Tiger, Sam and Charlie.

However, it’s unclear if the pair plans to marry in the near future.

For now, Tiger seems focused on his golfing career. He’s won 82 PGA Tour events, tying him for the most ever wins along with Sam Snead. The 15-time Major Champion trails only Jack Nicklaus in major tournament victories.

Most recently, Woods won the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. This week, he hopes to add another Green Jacket to his collection as the world’s best golfers flock to Augusta for a Fall Masters.

COVID-19 restrictions have been placed on the golfers in the field this weekend. That means his family won’t be waiting for him on the 18th green if he somehow finds a way to win his 16th major title.