Report: Here’s What Tiger Woods Was Running Late For On Tuesday

Tiger Woods was reportedly running late for a documentary shoot with some prominent celebrities when his car rolled over, resulting in a serious one-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The 15-time major champion was rushed to the hospital after his accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Woods has since undergone emergency surgery for multiple serious leg injuries.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said in a statement. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

The Los Angeles Times has since provided some details on what Woods was running late for on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Woods was scheduled to meet with director Peter Berg and two NFL stars for his documentary shoot:

Woods was scheduled to meet prominent Hollywood director Peter Berg and NFL stars Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for the second day of a two-day shoot for a documentary-styled series called “Tiger Woods: My Game,” according to two people familiar with the production who were not authorized to comment. The NFL players and the production crew waited for about two hours on Tuesday for Woods to show up, unaware that he had been in an accident, one of these people said. TV giant Discovery typically provides transportation for stars of its productions, arranging professional drivers to deliver the talent to and from sets and location shoots, according to an executive close to the company who was not authorized to comment.

According to the report, Woods is known in golf circles for preferring to drive himself around.

Woods remains hospitalized with a long recovery ahead, but he was able to see some loved ones on Wednesday. The star golfer’s longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, was seen visiting him at the hospital.