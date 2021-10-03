The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

In Photos: How Tiger Woods Met His Current Girlfriend

Tiger Woods at the Genesis Open on Sunday.PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 12th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is making good progress on the injuries sustained in his single-car accident in Southern California earlier this year.

“I’ve talked to Tiger a lot. He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family, he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again and that is going well,” Steve Stricker said last month, via SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction.”

Woods, who suffered multiple serious injuries in the accident, has gone through an incredibly tenuous rehab process. Thankfully, he’s had some good family and friends around him throughout the process.

Erica Herman, the longtime girlfriend of the legendary golfer, has been spotted with Woods on multiple occasions.

Woods has been dating Herman for multiple years. The happy couple reportedly met through work. Erica was reportedly a student at UCF when she first met Woods. She then reportedly got a job working in the restaurant industry and worked her way up, before landing at Tiger’s spot, The Woods. 

“It was known that ‘she had a close relationship with Tiger,’ a source told Page Six. “People were scared to get too close to her [because of her access to the owner]. They kept it professional.”

Woods reportedly hired Herman when he opened his restaurant to be his director of operations. They began dating sometime after.

Erica Herman has since been spotted at several tournaments and golf events.

tiger woods and his girlfriend, erica herman, at the tournament

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Tiger Woods of the United States watches on with girlfriend Erica Herman during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

tiger woods and his longtime girlfriend erica herman

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman look on during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods walking with his girlfriend.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Tiger Woods of the United States and girlfriend Erica Herman depart the opening ceremony for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' girlfriend walking.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Tiger Woods, girlfriend Erica Herman during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

President Trump Awards Medal Of Freedom To Golfer Tiger Woods

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: Professional golfer Tiger Woods (R) is joined by his mother Kultida Woods (2nd L), children Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman during his Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House May 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump announced he would give the nation’s highest civilian honor to business partner Woods, 43, in honor of his Masters victory last month. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hopefully we’ll get to see Erica Herman back on the course watching Tiger Woods very soon. It seems like he could be progressing toward a 2022 return.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.