In Photos: How Tiger Woods Met His Current Girlfriend

Tiger Woods is making good progress on the injuries sustained in his single-car accident in Southern California earlier this year.

“I’ve talked to Tiger a lot. He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family, he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again and that is going well,” Steve Stricker said last month, via SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction.”

Woods, who suffered multiple serious injuries in the accident, has gone through an incredibly tenuous rehab process. Thankfully, he’s had some good family and friends around him throughout the process.

Erica Herman, the longtime girlfriend of the legendary golfer, has been spotted with Woods on multiple occasions.

Woods has been dating Herman for multiple years. The happy couple reportedly met through work. Erica was reportedly a student at UCF when she first met Woods. She then reportedly got a job working in the restaurant industry and worked her way up, before landing at Tiger’s spot, The Woods.

“It was known that ‘she had a close relationship with Tiger,’ a source told Page Six. “People were scared to get too close to her [because of her access to the owner]. They kept it professional.”

Woods reportedly hired Herman when he opened his restaurant to be his director of operations. They began dating sometime after.

Erica Herman has since been spotted at several tournaments and golf events.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Erica Herman back on the course watching Tiger Woods very soon. It seems like he could be progressing toward a 2022 return.