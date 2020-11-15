Tiger Had A 4-Word Message For Dustin Johnson On Sunday

Tiger Woods, the 2019 champion of The Masters, did not repeat as the champion this year. The 15-time major champion struggled at the finish, posting a -1 final score over 72 holes.

Dustin Johnson did much better. The 2016 U.S. Open champion doubled his major championship total on Sunday evening. Johnson won the 2020 Masters with a final score of -20, making Augusta National history in the process.

Woods had the honor of placing the famous green jacket on Johnson’s shoulders following his win on Sunday evening. In the process, Woods had a quiet message for D.J.

“I’m coming for you,” Woods said.

Just kidding, of course. Woods, who will hope to compete for The Masters title in 2021, had a really nice message for Johnson as he gave him the green jacket.

“There you go, buddy,” Woods whispered on CBS.

The Green Jacket belongs to Dustin Johnson. #themasters pic.twitter.com/no3mbiOuQk — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

That’s a pretty special moment for Johnson, who grew up idolizing Woods and dreaming of a win at The Masters.

“Obviously it was special having Tiger put it on me and you wouldn’t want it any other way. But any guy could have put it on me and it would have been just fine,” Johnson said following his win on Sunday night.

Congrats, D.J.

It’ll be fun to watch Tiger and the rest of the PGA Tour field coming for his title in 2021.