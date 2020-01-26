The Spun

Photos: Meet Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend, Erica Herman

Tiger Woods competes in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Tiger Woods prepares to play his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines North on January 23, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is a couple of hours away from playing in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open today. The 2019 Masters champion has played strong through three rounds and finds himself in contention on Sunday.

The 15-time major champion is going for record win No. 83 on the PGA Tour. He’ll need a big round on Sunday in order to get it.

Woods, 42, is five strokes back of leader Jon Rahm. He sits at -7 heading into the final round.

If we do see a Woods win later today, we’ll likely see him celebrating with his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Woods and Herman have been dating for a year-plus. They reportedly met through the star golfer’s restaurant in Jupiter, Fla.

Herman has been seen supporting Woods at several major tournaments over the past year-plus.

tiger woods and his girlfriend, erica herman, at the tournament

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Tiger Woods of the United States watches on with girlfriend Erica Herman during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

tiger woods and his longtime girlfriend erica herman

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman look on during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

tiger woods and his girlfriend on the golf course

JERSEY CITY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30: Captain’s assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods walking with his girlfriend.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Tiger Woods of the United States and girlfriend Erica Herman depart the opening ceremony for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Woods and Herman did plenty of celebrating in 2019, as the star golfer won his first major in a decade, taking home the 2019 Masters.

We’ll see if Woods can get another big win today.

The final round of the Farmers Insurance Open is set to be televised on Golf Channel from 1-2:45 p.m. E.T. and CBS from 3-6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


