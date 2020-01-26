Photos: Meet Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend, Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is a couple of hours away from playing in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open today. The 2019 Masters champion has played strong through three rounds and finds himself in contention on Sunday.

The 15-time major champion is going for record win No. 83 on the PGA Tour. He’ll need a big round on Sunday in order to get it.

Woods, 42, is five strokes back of leader Jon Rahm. He sits at -7 heading into the final round.

If we do see a Woods win later today, we’ll likely see him celebrating with his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Woods and Herman have been dating for a year-plus. They reportedly met through the star golfer’s restaurant in Jupiter, Fla.

Herman has been seen supporting Woods at several major tournaments over the past year-plus.

Woods and Herman did plenty of celebrating in 2019, as the star golfer won his first major in a decade, taking home the 2019 Masters.

We’ll see if Woods can get another big win today.

The final round of the Farmers Insurance Open is set to be televised on Golf Channel from 1-2:45 p.m. E.T. and CBS from 3-6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.