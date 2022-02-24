Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Reveals 1 Thing Golfer ‘Never’ Did

Tiger Woods is attempting to make a miraculous comeback from a devastating car accident that left him with severe injuries.

Just over a year later, Woods is working his way back. While he’s not ready to step on the course just yet, it shouldn’t be too long before the golf world sees him back on the course.

In the meantime, fans will have to settle for stories of the 15-time major champion. Thankfully, his former caddie, Steve Williams, has just the story fans would want to hear.

In his podcast series, “Chasing Majors,” with Australian Golf Digest writer Evin Priest, Williams revealed the one thing Woods “never” did.

Here’s what he said, via Golf Digest:

“One of the things I admire most about Tiger—I admired a lot of things about him—but one thing I absolutely admired about Tiger is that at the completion of a tournament you’d into the scorer’s hut and you sign your scorecard and you hand it in,” Williams said. “And they always have a sheet with the prize money allocation for everybody so you can look up on the screen to see how you finished and look down and see how much you won. Tiger never, ever once took a look at that. . . . He played to win trophies and create records, not for prize money.”

Williams said he’s never met another player who did the same thing as Woods.

“He’s the only player I’ve ever caddied for, the only player I’ve ever seen who never, ever looked at that sheet,” Williams said. “OK, you could argue he didn’t need to look at that sheet, but every player looks at that sheet, and he never did.”

Tiger has made plenty of money on the course and through endorsements. Perhaps this mindset helped.