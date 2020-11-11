There was a time when Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren were on top of the world. However, as you’re probably well aware, it all came crashing down.

The pair were engaged in 2003 and got married the following year. Together, they had a pair of children: a girl, Sam Alexis in 2007 and a boy Charlie Axel in 2009.

Things seemed to be going well until November 2009, when Nordegren, a former Swedish model, discovered Tiger’s rampant infidelity, which led to not only the implosion of not only their marriage but also his golf career. Woods also lost a massive amount of lucrative endorsement deals in the fallout from the embarrassing scandal.

The couple officially divorced in August 2010.

“We’re looking forward in our lives and how we can help our kids the best way we possibly can,” Nordegren revealed at the time. “That’s the important thing.”

What happened to Elin Nordegren after her divorce?

Thirty years old at the time of the divorce, Nordegren received an eye-popping $100 million settlement. She used some of that money to purchase a $12.25 million mansion in North Palm Beach, Florida in 2011.

Nordegren would put the home on the market for $49.5 million in 2018 before eventually selling it for just shy of $29 million in September of this year.

Billionaire Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner bought the property from Nordegren, who immediately turned around and bought a $9.9 million home in Palm Beach Gardens. Weiner, meanwhile, flipped the house and made a sizable profit.

Relationship-wise, Nordegren was in an on-again, off-again relationship with billionaire coal magnate and philanthropist Chris Cline. The pair split in 2017, and Cline was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on July 4, 2019.

What is life like for Elin and Tiger currently?

In the decade-plus since, Woods and Nordegren have moved on, embarking on their own romantic relationships with new partners. At the same time, they’ve successfully managed to co-parent.

Back in October 2016, Woods gave television host Stephen Colbert some insight into the type of relationship he has with his ex-wife. By all indications, the two have been able to put aside any differences they’ve had for the sake of their children, who are now 13 and 11.

“We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work,” Woods said. “That’s how it happened. … I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it’s been incredible to have a best friend like that.”

Nordegren has never spoken much about her breakup with Woods, though she did say during a 2014 commencement speech at Rollins College that the disintegration of their marriage was “the wild storm of my personal life.” She also joked about the timing of the split.

“It was right after I had taken Communications and the Media that I was unexpectedly thrust into the media limelight… and I probably should have taken more notes in that class,” Nordegren said.

Is Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren currently married?

The former Mrs. Tiger Woods is not married, but she does have a partner. The 40-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron for the last couple of years.

In the summer of 2019, photos surfaced of Nordegren with a baby bump. She gave birth to a baby boy on October 4, 2019. Originally, the couple named the baby Filip Nordegren Cameron but changed it to Arthur Nordegren Cameron in February.

Whatever his name, Nordegren and Cameron’s baby will have some famous aunts and uncles. Cameron’s sister Brynn has a child with former USC and NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and also shares two children with NBA star Blake Griffin.

Jordan Cameron was himself a standout at USC before being drafted into the NFL in 2011. He played four seasons with the Browns, making the Pro Bowl in 2013, before finishing his career with two years in Miami.

What is next for Tiger Woods’ ex-wife?

Her former husband is still pursuing his golf career, with his current girlfriend Erica Herman by his side. In the meantime, Elin Nordegren is largely out of the spotlight.

She’s in a relationship with a former football star, but still maintains a low profile, which isn’t surprising given her past history. The fallout of her marriage to Woods had to leave some major scars.

Right now, it looks like Elin is focused on getting settled in her new Florida home while also raising a one-year-old son with her current boyfriend.