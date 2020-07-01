Tiger Woods Fans Are Loving His Latest Swing Video

On Wednesday afternoon, fans finally got to see Tiger Woods on the golf course – even though it wasn’t in a competitive event.

Since the PGA Tour restarted the 2020 season, Woods hasn’t participated in any of the events. Despite a deep field at several tournaments, Tiger decided not to play against top-tier talent.

Everyone thought he’d make his debut at the Travelers Championship last weekend. That didn’t happen, leading to questions about Tiger’s overall health and when he would play competitive golf again.

For the fans who worried Woods lost a step, fear no more. Golf reporter Daniel Rapoport showed a video of Woods crushing a drive right down the middle of the fairway.

Check it out.

If anyone is nervous about Tiger’s health or swing since he hasn’t been playing… Don’t be. Absolute stripe show yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WaJaCesWK9 — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 1, 2020

Woods’ last competitive event on the PGA Tour came back at the Genesis Invitational back in February. He finished No. 68 after struggling over the final three rounds.

In May, audiences tuned in to see Woods and Peyton Manning take down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match.” Tiger played well, but it’s not the same as seeing him on the PGA Tour competing against the biggest names in golf.

Where will the former World No. 1 play next? There’s a safe bet he laces up his golf shoes for The Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus. That event is set to kick off on July 16.

Will Tiger be there? His fans hope so.