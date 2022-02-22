It’s still way too early to tell if Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour, but the latest video of him is quite encouraging.

Earlier this week, a video of Woods walking up stairs at the Genesis Invitational surfaced on social media. Many fans believe it’s proof that Woods’ ability to walk has improved.

Though that may seem like a stretch, it’s worth noting that it was a steep staircase that Woods climbed on Sunday.

🚨Here’s a brief video of TW climbing steps last night for those who want take see his improved walking (📸: @GolfBalledcom) pic.twitter.com/mugH0GHMhO — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 21, 2022

As for Woods’ return to the golf course, the 15-time major champion admit that he’s still far off from returning to competition.

“A lot has to happen before I start thinking about that,” Woods told CBS Sports, via ESPN.

Woods has to see what level of play he can compete at before he makes a comeback.

“I have a lot of work to do. I’ve been working my butt off to even get in this position. Long way to go, but I’m able to hit golf balls. What level can I attain is a question mark.”

Golf fans are hopeful that Woods will return to action later this year.