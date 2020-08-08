On Saturday afternoon, Tiger Woods stepped back on the course at TP Harding Park for the third round of the PGA Championship.

Woods used a solid opening-round 68 to put himself in great position to make the weekend. Unfortunately all of the momentum he built in the first round was lost in the second.

After making a putter change, Tiger missed just about every putt possible in his second round. He would up shooting a 72, which put him at even par for the tournament and eight back of the leader.

Those struggles continued in his third round as well. Woods started his day with seven straight pars before the woes started to kick in.

He made four bogeys in six holes to drop back to four-over for the tournament. Woods bounced back with a birdie on No. 16 and closed with a birdie on No. 18 to move to two-over.

💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 BIRDIE AT THE LAST FOR A 2-OVER 72. 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 8, 2020

While the course played much tougher in the third round, Tiger wasn’t able to make up any ground. He needed to shoot three or four-under par on the day to have any chance at competing for a championship.

As it stands now, he’s 10 shots back of the leader Haotong Li who hasn’t teed off on his third round just yet.

It wasn’t his best effort, but birdies on two of the last three holes will ease the pain of a two-over, 72.