The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To First Message From Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 16th tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods released his first personal message to the public on Sunday night following his car accident on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion was involved in a serious one-car accident in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday morning. Woods’ car flipped over and went off of the road, leaving the star golfer with several serious injuries. The 45-year-old golfer was rushed to the hospital, where he’s undergone multiple surgeries.

On Sunday, the golf world paid tribute to Woods, with several players wearing his iconic red and black during their final rounds.

Woods took to Twitter following the heartwarming gesture, releasing his first public statement since the crash.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time,” Woods tweeted on Sunday night.

The golf world was very happy to hear from Woods personally on Sunday night. Woods has been transferred to a new medical facility where he is recovering from his surgeries.

Our thoughts continue to be with Tiger and his friends and family as he recovers from his accident.

Get well soon, Tiger.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.