How Tiger Woods Played In 1st Round At The Farmers Insurance Open

Tigers Woods didn’t show any signs of rust this afternoon at the Farmers Insurance Open. Although he’s still a couple of shots off the lead, the 44-year-old legend is on track to have a nice weekend at Torrey Pines.

Woods finished the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open with a score of three-under-par 69, which placed him inside the top 20 by the time he left the course.

He started his afternoon at Torrey Pines on the back nine. In total, he finished with five birdies and two bogeys in the opening round.

Despite the inconsistent performance on the back nine, Woods excelled on the final nine holes by sending home three birdies. It should allow him to feel fairly confident heading into the second round.

Good start for #Tiger with 3 under 69 on Torrey North. Just third round on 60s at Torrey in last 15 rounds. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) January 23, 2020

At this point in his career, any win at a PGA event would be epic for Woods. After all, he remains tied with Sam Snead for most wins on the PGA Tour with 82.

Another solid round of golf at the Farmers Insurance Open should keep Woods in contention heading into the weekend. But first, he must build off his success from the first round.

Woods is expected to tee off tomorrow at 1:40 p.m. ET from Torrey Pines.