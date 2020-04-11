The 2020 Masters was originally supposed to be taking place this weekend, but because of the pandemic, it’s been tentatively moved to mid-November. As a result, CBS is airing footage from a few older tournaments – including the 2004 Masters and the 2019 Masters. Tiger Woods won the latter event, and in the aftermath, much of the country was introduced to his new girlfriend, Erica Herman.

This week, Woods snapped a photo of himself with Herman and his two children having their “quarantine” Masters dinner. So it’s pretty obvious that they’re still together a year later. But how did we get here?

Woods, one of the most decorated golfers of all-time, has had some issues in his personal life over the years. In 2009, Woods, married at the time to Elin Nordegren, was accused of an extramarital affair. The fallout eventually led to divorce, with Woods admitting to repeated infidelity.

Since, Woods has dated a few women – most notably Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. But their relationship ended in 2015. In November 2017, Woods announced that he was dating one of his restaurant managers – Erica Herman.

So who is Erica Herman and how did they meet?

According to PageSix, Woods first met Herman when she was an undergrad at UCF. She worked at a bar in Orlando and met Woods when he came in as a patron. She worked her way up the chain at the bar and in 2015, when Woods opened his restaurant, he hired her away to direct operations. A colleague of hers, Gianni Nailor, told PageSix that it was obvious they were close.

It was known that “she had a close relationship with Tiger,” said Nailor. “People were scared to get too close to her [because of her access to the owner]. They kept it professional.”

The two reportedly became closer through business meetings. Eventually, they started dating in September of 2017 – a few months after Tiger’s arrest. More on that:

Woods, in April of 2017, had his fourth back surgery. A month later, he was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on a DUI charge. Herman was reportedly there for him in the aftermath, which helped him regain control of his life. So it’s no surprise that they wound up together shortly thereafter.

The first time the public realized the relationship was serious was the 2018 Ryder Cup. Woods brought Herman to Paris for support during the event.

How old is Erica Herman?

Herman is 35 years old – so she is nine years younger than Woods, who is 44. To our knowledge, she does not have any children. Woods, however, has two – a 12-year-old daughter named Sam and an 11-year-old son named Charlie – with his ex-wife. Herman has reportedly become close with them during the time the two have been dating.

According to People, Woods and Nordegren are on the “same page” right now when it comes to splitting custody with their children. Woods is quarantining with Herman, while Nordegren is living with family members in her house. They’re reportedly committed to keeping their children safe and stopping the spread of the virus.

What have they been up to since Tiger’s Masters win?

A month later, in May of 2019, Woods and Herman were on-hand at the White House with President Trump. Woods, who was also accompanied by his children and his mother, was given a Medal of Freedom for his accomplishments in golf. It was surely a big moment for the couple.

Since his Masters win, however, he’s struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. He missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He finished in a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open. He was looking forward to rebounding in 2020.

Over the past few months, many were wondering if Woods and Herman were still together, considering she likes to keep a relatively low profile. But the Masters’ dinner photo from earlier this week answered that question.

What’s next for the couple?

The big question, obviously, is whether they will decide to get married. Woods, as noted, has been married before. His divorce with Nordegren led to her walking away with about $100,000,000, so it’s unclear if he’d want to go down that route again. To our knowledge, Herman has not been married. According to PageSix, she’s dealt with debt in the past after some failed business ventures.

It’s also unclear if the two would want to have children. Woods has two, and he’s obviously focused on his career right now. Only time will tell.

One thing that seems certain – Woods has played better and seen more success on the course since he started dating Herman. If he wants to still find a way to make a run at Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 majors, he’s going to need a stable situation. Herman has provided that so far for him.

Hopefully, later this year, we’ll get to see Woods take a shot at winning his 16th major. If he can stay healthy – both mentally and physically – he should have another few years where he’s capable of putting it all together and hoisting a major championship trophy. Let’s hope that happens.