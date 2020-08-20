Tiger Woods Had A Great First Round At The Northern Trust

The 44-year-old Tiger Woods is off to an impressive start at The Northern Trust at TPC Boston on Thursday.

Woods is just two weeks removed from a solid showing at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. The golfing legend finished tied for 37th overall place after finishing 1-under. Just two weeks later, Woods has made his way to TPC Boston.

Woods just wrapped his his first round at The Northern Trust on Thursday. He finished 3-under in the first round, good for 15th place (tied) overall.

The 44-year-old sank five birdies in the opening round, but also shot two bogeys. He’s currently four strokes behind tournament leader Harris English as English finished 7-under after the opening round. There was plenty to like from Woods’ opening round at The Northern Trust.

Missed it. Damn. Tiger makes bogey on the last hole to shoot 68. Still, a solid day. Five birdies, 2 bogeys. Great start to the week. I can dig it. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 20, 2020

Tiger Woods is looking to get back on track after a disappointing showing at the PGA Championship two weeks ago. Woods, who’s dealt with back pain these past few years, utilized a new putter at the PGA Championship. It seemed to help early on. But Woods couldn’t seem to grasp the speed of the greens, leading to an ugly finish in the third and fourth rounds.

If Woods can be more consistent with his new putter, he should be able to find himself in contention for first place at The Northern Trust.

Woods will get back out on TPC Boston on Friday for his second round.