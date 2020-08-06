Tiger Woods Had A Great Opening Round At The PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has gotten off to a solid start at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

With his opening round 68, Woods is currently tied for 18th place, three shots off the pace set by Jason Day. Woods managed five birdies against only three bogeys on Thursday.

All in all, it was a strong effort for the 44-year-old legend, who had played in only one other event–last month’s Memorial Tournament–since the PGA Tour started back up. In fact, it is the first time the 15-time major champion logged a first-round score in the 60s since the 2014 Open Championship.

His last opening round of a 68 or lower in a major came at the 2012 Open Championship.

Last year, Tiger Woods captured the Masters but was ultimately disappointing in the other three majors. He finished tied for 21st at the US Open and missed the cut at the PGA and The Open championships.

You can follow the progress of this year’s PGA Championship here. We will also have updates on the action throughout the weekend at The Spun.

As for Woods, he’ll begin play tomorrow firmly in the mix on the leaderboard.