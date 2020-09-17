Tiger Woods Had A Rollercoaster First Round At The U.S. Open

The 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot is a wild one to say the least. But few golfers had as many ups and downs in Round 1 as Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major winner got off to a rough start on the front-nine, sinking two birdies but adding three bogeys to go plus-one. The back-nine started much better as he sank back-to-back birdies, putting him at minus-one through 11 holes.

But back-to-back bogeys followed by another birdie on the 16th hole put him back at even par. Unfortunately, his day ended with a brutal final two holes. He had a bogey on the 17th and a double-bogey on the 18th to finish plus-three on the day.

All told, he had six bogeys, one double-bogey, six pars and five birdies. As much of a rollercoaster ride of a round as a golfer could have.

Missed it. Double bogey at the last to shoot 3-over 73. Rollercoaster round if ever there was one. 6 bogeys

6 pars

5 birdies

1 double bogey #USOpen — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 17, 2020

Unfortunately for Tiger Woods, those final two holes could prove very costly. Even par would have him in the top-15 of golfers at Winged Foot as of writing.

But now he’s tied for 70th, albeit with many golfers still waiting to tee off.

Tiger Woods’ last win at the U.S. Open came in 2008 at Torrey Pines. But in his last five appearances, he’s finished no better than 21st.

He’s going to need to bring something very special to Winged Foot tomorrow if he wants to stay above the cut line.