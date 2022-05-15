Tiger Woods Has 3-Word Message Before PGA Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Tiger Woods is feeling pretty, pretty good heading into the 2022 PGA Championship.

Woods, who played in The Masters at Augusta National last month, has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of the PGA Championship later this week.

When asked if he's feeling stronger now than he did at The Masters, Woods had a three-word message.

"Oh god, yes."

Golf fans have to love hearing that.

The first round of the 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday morning.

Hopefully we'll get a fun four rounds of golf from Tiger Woods and the rest of the field.