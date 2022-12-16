Tiger Woods Has Blunt Comment About His Injury

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 9th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods won't be at 100 percent for this weekend's PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. And yet, that doesn't seem to bother him.

Woods acknowledged on Friday that he's still dealing with pain caused by plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The reason Woods is willing to push aside his recovery process is because he wants to team up with his son Charlie for the PNC Championship.

"You know, I don't really care about that," Woods said, via ESPN. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and [getting] to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."

This will be Tiger and Charlie's third appearance in the PNC Championship. After placing seventh in 2020, they finished as the runner-ups in 2021.

Woods is hoping to create more special moments with his son this weekend.

"Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special," he added. "And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

The first round of the PNC Championship will tee off this Saturday.