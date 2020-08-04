Tiger Woods Has Blunt Response To ‘Can You Win’ Question

This weekend is the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the first major of the 2020 golf season. Tiger Woods will be participating.

The PGA Tour shut down in March due to COVID-19. In two matches before the shutdown, Woods finished tied for ninth at Farmers Insurance Open in January and in 68th place at The Genesis Invitational in February.

Tiger tied for 40th at The Memorial last month, the only event he’s played since golf resumed. Considering his lack of recent tournament play and the fact he’s always going to be dealing with ailments at this point in his career, there is some doubt over how Woods will perform this weekend.

At least publicly, Tiger is expressing confidence in himself though. Asked today by a reporter if he feels like he can win the PGA Championship, Woods said “of course.”

Q: Can you win this week?

A: "Of course." — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 4, 2020

On Thursday, Tiger Woods will tee off with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in what will be a must-see group. They’ll get things going at 11:33 a.m. ET.

Betting-wise, Woods still has some of the best odds win the PGA Championship. A victory would be his fifth all-time at the event, equaling the number of times he’s won the Masters.

We’ll bring you all the updates on Tiger throughout the weekend.