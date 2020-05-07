Tiger Woods Has Hilarious Comment On Today’s ‘The Match’ Call

The date has been set for later this month. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will golf against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on May 24.

Details for “The Match” were released earlier today. It will be held at Tiger’s course, The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida and TNT will broadcast the action.

All four competitors met online today to fire off some early smack. Each can bring the heat when they have to, but Woods might have had the best trash talk of the group today.

During the conversation, he broke out a green jacket commemorating one of his Masters victories. He continued the bragging on Twitter this afternoon

“It was a little chilly in there,” Woods wrote when explaining why he donned the jacket.

It was a little chilly in there… https://t.co/iSErmq5eAo — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 7, 2020

In 2018, Tiger and Phil met in a head-to-head battle at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The two legends were tied through 18 holes, but Phil earned the victory in four playoff holes.

We’ll have to see how this rematch turns out and what Brady and Manning can bring to the table. The most important part of this event? All proceeds go to COVID-19 relief.