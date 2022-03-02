Golf star Phil Mickelson made a bit of an oopsie-daisy on Twitter by prematurely declaring himself the winner of the PIP – a prize award to the golfers who make the biggest impact in media. And his longtime rival Tiger Woods was ready to have some fun over it.

Back in December, Mickelson thanked the fans for helping him win the inaugural PIP. But on Wednesday, it was revealed that Woods – not Mickelson – actually won the award and the big cash prize.

“I’d like to thank all the crazies (and real supporters too) for… helping me win the PIP!!” Mickelson tweeted. Today, Woods posted a picture of that tweet with the one word message: “Whoops.”

Naturally, golf fans went crazy over the short yet massive burn that Woods dealt Mickelson. In less than an hour the tweet has over 600 comments, 4,500 retweets and 22,000 likes, along with replies like these:

👏🏻 — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) March 2, 2022

YOURE KIDDING ME BIG CAT FROM THE TOP ROPE!!!! — mason (@masondoyle0) March 2, 2022

Score another one for Tiger Woods. And based on the reaction and attention Woods is already getting for that burn, people are joking that he might be the frontrunner to win the PIP in 2022 as well.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have enjoyed an amazing rivalry over the past 25-plus years. And they’ve never been above ribbing one-another.

Hopefully we haven’t seen the last of those two golf legends playing at Augusta together.

Who do you think will win the PIP next year?