Tiger Woods Has Honest Admission On His Golf Future

This could be the last time we ever see Tiger Woods play The Open at St. Andrews.

Just moments ago, Woods finished up his second round at the prestigious venue. Unfortunately, he's going to miss the cut.

Is this the last time we'll ever see Woods play competitively at St. Andrews?

The 46-year-old icon admitted just moments ago that he's not sure he'll ever play The Open at St. Andrews again.

“This might’ve been my last Open at St. Andrews," he said. "“I feel like I’ll be able to play future Opens."

If that's the last time Woods ever competes at St. Andrews then let's cherish it, regardless of his performance.

It's one of his favorite courses he's ever played on. You can tell it means everything to him.

The good news is Woods isn't set on retiring. He's made that clear, several times already.

"Who? Me, retire? No, no, no, no. I'm not retiring," Woods said on Wednesday. "Am I not playing a full schedule? Yes, as I've told you many times, that's just my reality. I don't like it, but I just have to accept it."