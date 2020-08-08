Tiger Woods Has Honest Reaction To Poor 2nd Round

A new putter couldn’t save Tiger Woods’ woes on the greens during round two of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this week.

Woods finished 2-over-par 72 on Friday following a 2-under performance in Thursday’s opening round. The 44-year-old legend finds himself now eight strokes behind PGA Championship leader Li Haotong and tied for 44th place overall.

Woods failed to convert several pivotal opportunities on the greens on Friday after a strong performance Thursday. A new, longer version of his traditional putter may be to blame. But Woods’ alluded to another culprit.

The 15-time major championship winner couldn’t get a handle on the speed of the greens on Friday – a component he’s struggled with for years. Woods aims to get better control of the speed of the greens on Saturday in round three.

“I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today,” Woods said, via ESPN. “They looked faster than what they were putting. They were firm coming into the greens, but they weren’t putting as fast as they looked, and then as the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower, and I struggled even a little bit more hitting the putts hard enough.”

Woods aims to put his struggles behind him on Saturday.

While eight strokes behind the tournament leader, the 44-year-old still has a chance to place himself back into contention.

Woods tees off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. He’ll be grouped with Keith Mitchell.