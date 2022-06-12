Tiger Woods Has Made His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson officially joined LIV Golf this week, after months of speculation about his golf future.

While Mickelson hadn't played a PGA Tour event in months, fans were speculating if he was truly going to leave for LIV Golf's big money.

During that speculative time, Tiger Woods, a longtime rival of Mickelson, made his opinion on the golfer extremely clear.

“Phil has said some things that a lot of us committed to the tour and the legacy of the tour have been against…some of his views on how the tour should be run, could he run—there’s a lot of disagreement there," Woods said.

Woods added that he misses competing with Mickelson.

We'll be seeing Mickelson at the US Open in Boston next week, but Woods won't be playing.

The 15-time major champion continues to recover from the injuries suffered at the PGA Championship.

We could see Woods and Mickelson playing each other at the Open Championship next month, though.