Tiger Woods Has Withdrawn: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

We won't be seeing Tiger Woods in the fourth round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Woods battled through some clear pain in his legs during the first three rounds of the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 15-time major champion made the cut in impressive fashion, but he won't finish the tournament.

The legendary golfer has withdrawn.

"Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship," the PGA Championship announced.

Golf fans are disappointed, but understanding.

"Not surprising, an absolute grind for three rounds," one fan tweeted.

"Hope to see him back out there soon, and pain-free," one fan added on Twitter.

"Smart. He clearly wasn’t right today and he said walking hurt. Now he can rest up for either the US or the British," another fan added on Twitter.

Woods could be seen next at the US Open or The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Hopefully he'll be in much less pain then.