Tiger Woods Reacts To Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Victory

Tiger Woods was not at Augusta this weekend, but he made sure to pay respect to the new Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods has won the Masters five times, most recently in 2019, so he knows how much it means to earn the green jacket. In doing so this weekend, Matsuyama became the first Asian-born player to win golf’s most prestigious major.

Woods, who is still recovering from his serious car accident back in February, congratulated Matsuyama on Twitter for making history.

“Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country,” Woods said. “This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Hopefully for Matsuyama, this will prove to be the first of several major championships. At 29, he still has a lot of quality golf ahead of him.

Hopefully for the game of golf in general, we get to see Tiger back at Augusta next year. It would be even better if he’s there in a playing capacity.

Woods’ health is obviously the most important thing, but we’d love to see him recover enough physically to at least get back on the PGA Tour at some point.