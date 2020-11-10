Tiger Woods House: Where Does The Golf Star Live?

Tiger Woods will go down in history as one of the best golfers to ever do it.

He’s won 82 PGA Tour events, tying him for the most ever wins at the sport’s most competitive level. He’s also a 15-time Major Champion, trailing only Jack Nicklaus in the pursuit to win golf’s most coveted tournaments. Most recently, Woods won the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. To cap it all off, the 44-year-old will be inducted into the World Golf Hall-of-Fame in 2021.

Woods has done so while breaking barriers and becoming golf’s biggest celebrity. He remains one of the world’s richest athletes, boasting a net worth of over $700 million. Throughout his career, he’s earned over $1.5 billion in endorsements. According to the Forbes list of highest-earning athletes, Woods made $62.3 million in the first five months of 2020.

With that success comes plenty of perks. Perhaps most importantly, his celebrity comes with some pretty amazing living arrangements.

Let’s take a look at Tiger Woods’ house and all of it’s awesome amenities.

Where does Tiger Woods live?

Tiger Woods takes up residence in a mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida. The home stretches from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean, giving the 44-year-old plenty of space to relax.

The exclusive location couldn’t be better for the all-time great golfer to settle down. In 2018, the island had a population under 1,000 residents and a median home value of $5,104,400.

Not too shabby.

Woods first purchased the property in 2006 for around $40 million. Since then he built a house on the land that’s valued somewhere around $50-54 million. He moved into the mansion in 2010.

What’s so special about Tiger Woods’ house?

Of course, Tiger Woods’ house isn’t exactly ordinary.

The home itself is approximately 9,700 square feet and is divided into two separate sections: a 3,300-square-foot living quarters and a 6,400-square-foot multipurpose building. Inhabitants travel through a glass covered walkway that bridges the gap between the two different portions.

The living quarters contains Woods’s master bedroom, in addition to three size-able bedroom suites. The other building, includes a world-class gym, a theater and multimedia room, an elevator and an oxygen therapy room. Woods’ house also contains a wine cellar for the adults and a basement game room for the kids.

And that doesn’t even cover the outdoors.

The mansion has a 100-foot swimming and lap pool, a 60-foot diving pool, a basketball-tennis court combo and a spa. Woods gives boats access to the property with two docks that welcome guests in from the water.

A few other buildings sit on the property, including a boathouse, a garage and a guesthouse.

Also, don’t forget the golf.

Woods’ home is decked out with a four-hole practice facility, that implements some of the golfer’s own creative designs. The 44-year-old also built a golf studio as a separate building, where Woods can research and study the game.

Of course, he’s not training quite as hard as he used to during his prime.

“Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles,” Woods, now 44, explained. “Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours. I’d go play, come back, work on my short game. I’d go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine. I’m not doing any of that now.”

Did Woods use to live somewhere else?

The former world No. 1 used to to lived a few hours north just outside of Orlando, Florida. Officially located in Windmere, Woods lived in the home with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

However, the couple separated after a very public and sickening infidelity scandal. At the time, the star golfer lost a handful of endorsement deals, his reputation and his marriage as a result. Nordegren and Woods divorced in 2010.

The Windmere home was inextricably linked with the golfer’s infamous 2009 car crash that ultimately led to the unraveling of the extramarital affair.

Woods actually sold the house to fellow golfer Bubba Watson for $2.2 million in 2013.

Watson then re-sold the property for $5.6 million in 2016.

Who is the star golfer still living with?

While it’s unclear how much time Woods is actually spending in his Jupiter home, chances are good that when he’s there, he’s with family.

The 44-year-old has two children, both with his wife, named Sam and Charlie. His son, Charlie, has turned into quite the golf prodigy himself.

Woods also started dating 35-year-old Erica Herman in 2017. The star golfer reportedly met his girlfriend through his restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida. The couple has remained together through a complicated last four years, meaning that they’ve likely spent plenty of time in the Jupiter home. Erica has been spotted at several of Woods’ tournaments.

It’s likely that time has almost run out on the golfing great’s career. As the 2020 season draws to a close, Woods will have another shot to win the Masters in November.

From there, golf fans will have to wait and see what becomes of Woods in his post-golf life.

One thing’s for sure: he’ll be living in style no matter what.