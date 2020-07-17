Tiger Woods In Danger Of Missing Cut At The Memorial Tournament

On Thursday afternoon, Tiger Woods finally made his return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

In May, he hit the links with Peyton Manning taking down Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in a couples match. However, his last stop on the PGA Tour came in the Genesis Invitational on February 16.

Despite his lengthy absence, Woods got off to a great start when he took to Jack Nicklaus’ club. Tiger birdied his first hole and then added another birdie just two holes later to move to two-under through three holes.

He finished his first round with a one-under, 71. Unfortunately, the momentum he found early on quickly evaporated and now he’s in danger of missing the cut at one of his favorite venues.

Woods just double-bogeyed No. 1 – his tenth hole – and followed that up with yet another bogey.

Nope. Bogey. That's 5 over for the day. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 17, 2020

For the day, Woods is five-over par and now sits at four-over for the tournament.

After starting the tournament two-under, it looked like Tiger was back. He’s won at the Memorial Tournament five times in the past so it wouldn’t be a shock if he had done it again.

However, he’s reeling on the course this morning and is in serious danger of missing the cut.

Tiger has seven holes left to figure it out and try to sneak a few birdies in. The cut line is currently at two-over par.