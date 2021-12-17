Look: Tiger Woods Is Doing Just Fine On The Golf Course

How will Tiger Woods fare at this year’s PNC Championship? That was the question on just about every golf fan’s mind heading into this Friday.

Woods recently spoke to the media about his potential return to the golf course. He stated several times that he was a long way off from competing at a championship level again.

Though he may need additional time before he feels like he can compete for a major championship, Woods felt strong enough to make the trip to Orlando for the PNC Championship. So far, the early results for Woods are encouraging.

A video of Woods’ using a wedge on the second hole this Friday went viral. It was a beautiful shot from the 15-time major champion.

Here’s the second attempt from Woods:

It shouldn’t surprise anyone, but golf fans around the world are loving this video.

“The Woods don’t approach greens,” one fan wrote. “They attack it.”

“Trying to be patient, understanding he’s still not anywhere near fully recovered,” another fan said. “But boy, do I love to see this.”

A perfect second attempt from Woods isn’t enough evidence to say he’s back to normal, but it’s nice to see him taking steps in the right direction.

It’s safe to say most golf fans will be locked in on Tiger and Charlie this weekend at the PNC Championship.