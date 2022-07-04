Tiger Woods Is Playing On Monday: Golf World Reacts

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is set to make his return to professional golf later this month.

The 15-time major champion is set to compete at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in two weeks. Before that, he'll get in some practice overseas.

Woods is taking part in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, which begins Monday. The tournament takes place in Ireland.

The legendary golfer made his arrival on Sunday.

Golf fans are excited.

"A boy the kid! Can’t wait to see him play tomorrow!" one fan tweeted.

"TIGER WOODS PLAYS GOLF TOMORROW!" another fan added.

"Cannot wait to see Tiger tomorrow," one fan added.

Golf Digest had more on the event:

Well, this isn’t just this isn’t any pro-am. The two-day event is hosted by McManus, an Irish businessman and philanthropist who owns, among other things, Adare Manor, which is scheduled to host the 2027 Ryder Cup. McManus, 71, first put on the pro-am in 1990 and has held it every five years through 2010. Tiger has previously played in it in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

It should be a fun week.