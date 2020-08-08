Tiger Woods Is Struggling During 3rd Round At PGA Championship

Sometimes it’s just not your day on the golf course. Unfortunately for Tiger Woods, the third round of the 2020 PGA Championship hasn’t been kind to him at all.

The 15-time major champion played really well in the opening round, shooting a two-under 68. Woods then suffered a setback in the second round, finishing with a two-over 72. With the way he’s playing this afternoon, he’d be thrilled to shoot another two-over 72.

Wind has been a major factor this Saturday afternoon at TPC Harding Park, so Woods hasn’t been the only golfer struggling to establish any kind of rhythm. That being said, the legendary golfer hit a stretch where he had three-straight bogeys.

Woods still has five holes remaining to climb back up the leaderboard, but his body language isn’t encouraging. He’s currently four-over-par for the tournament and 12 shots back from the leader. Any chance at him making a run on Sunday was erased by his performance today.

Missed it. 4 over – three straight bogeys. Wheels completely off. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 8, 2020

On Friday, Woods pinpointed one issue regarding his game, saying “I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today.”

It’ll be interesting to hear what Woods has to say after this disappointing third round. Not only has he struggled on the green, he’s also had issues finding the fairway.

Fans can watch the end of Woods’ third round at the PGA Championship on CBS.