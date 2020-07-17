Tiger Woods Issues Injury Update After Second Round Of Memorial

On Friday morning, Tiger Woods stepped back on the course for his second round of competitive golf since February.

Despite a long layoff, he got off to a hot start with birdies on two of his first three holes. In his first competitive round in months, Tiger carded a one-under, 71 to sit just five shots off the lead.

After a hot start on Thursday, Woods struggled when he stepped back on the course Friday morning. He was sitting at six-over on the day and five-over for the tournament before a strong close to his second round.

Following back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8, he added a closing par on No. 9. Tiger ended up with a four-over, 76 on the day and now sits three-over for the tournament – just one shot outside the cut.

Following his round, he spoke with the media and revealed he was struggling with a back issue during the round.

Tiger said he “couldn’t quite turn back and couldn’t quite clear. It was a bit of a struggle.”

Tiger said his back was an issue on Day 2 at the Memorial and that it started during his warm up. "It's going to happen more times than not these days," he said. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 17, 2020

Unfortunately, Tiger has been realistic about his ongoing back problems over the past fe years.

“It’s going to happen more times than not these days,” he said after shooting four-over on the day.

Woods has undergone numerous surgeries over the years, so it’s not surprising the back issues pop up every now and then. Despite struggling today, he made it clear he’s healthy enough to play tomorrow if he makes the cut.