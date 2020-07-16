On Thursday afternoon, Tiger Woods finally made his return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

He hit the links with Peyton Manning in a couples match against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in May. However, his last stop on the PGA Tour came in the Genesis Invitational on February 16.

His return to competitive golf got off to a great start when he stepped onto the course this afternoon. Tiger birdied his first hole and then added another birdie just two holes later to move to two-under through three holes.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t maintain that momentum. He stumbled with two bogeys in three holes to finish his first nine holes at even par.

After a string of pars, Woods added another birdie on No. 15, but followed that up with a bogey on No. 16. He managed to get another one back on No. 18, finishing with a nice birdie putt to move to one-under on the day.

💥💥💥💥💥 finishes at 1 under. Good stuff! — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 16, 2020

It was an up-and-down round to Tiger, but he sits just five shots off the lead.

Most of the field had trouble with Jack Nicklaus’ course, with just 25 players finishing under par on the day.

Major names like Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Bubba Watson finished six-over or worse. Johnson, who won on tour just two weeks ago, shot an 80, which leaves him a staggering 14 shots off the lead.