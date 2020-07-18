The Spun

Despite a brutal second round at the 2020 Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods just managed to make the cut for this weekend. His back caused some issues on Friday afternoon, but the legendary golfer bounced back nicely on Saturday.

Woods shot a 4-over 76 on Friday, which was disappointing when you consider the fact that he shot a 1-under 71 during the opening round on Thursday.

On Saturday, Woods reverted back to his form from the opening round. There were certainly a few ups and downs in the third round for Woods, but he still managed to shoot a 1-under 71 for the day.

An early bogey on the third hole had many fans worried about how Woods would perform in the third round. However, back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth hole allowed him to crawl back up the leaderboard.

Overall, Woods finished the third round with four birdies and three bogeys. It’s been a two steps forward, one step back type of tournament for him.

Woods told the media that his back wasn’t much of an issue on Saturday morning, saying “I felt like I was moving better today.”

Right now, Woods is 11 shots back of the lead. Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied at the top of the leaderboard with matching scores of nine-under-par.

Golf fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Woods win his 83rd PGA Tour event. That being said, a strong finish at the Memorial Tournament could help him build up momentum for his next appearance.


