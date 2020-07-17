Earlier this week, Tiger Woods finally made his return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Despite his lengthy absence, Woods got off to a great start when he took to Jack Nicklaus’ club. Tiger birdied his first hole and then added another birdie just two holes later to move to two-under through three holes.

After an up-and-down rest of Round 1, Tiger carded a one-under, 71 – just five shots off the lead. In a tournament he’s won five times in the past, it looked like Tiger was poised for another great run.

However, he struggled to keep that momentum going in his second round. After a double-bogey on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 2, Woods moved to five-over on the day and four-over for the tournament – outside the cut line.

It looked like he was headed for a missed cut until he added back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8 before adding a closing par at No. 9.

HUGE putt at No 9 for par. Tiger finishes at 3 over after second 76. Cut is currently 2 over. It's going to be a long wait to see if he makes it to the weekend. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 17, 2020

The cut line still sits at two-over, but there’s an outside chance the cut line moves to three-over.

However, if it stays where it’s at right now, Tiger will miss his first cut at the Memorial Tournament. Tiger wasn’t the only elite golfer to struggle on the course this week.

Dustin Johnson shot an eight-over, 80, while Rickie Fowler shot a nine-over, 81, in the first round.

It’ll be a long wait to see if Tiger can make the cut.