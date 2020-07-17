Tiger Woods Just Made The Cut At The Memorial Tournament

On Friday morning, Tiger Woods stepped on Jack Nicklaus’ course just five shots back of the leaders after a solid first round.

Despite a long layoff, he got off to a hot start with birdies on two of his first three holes. In his first competitive round in months, Tiger carded a one-under, 71 to sit just five shots off the lead.

After a hot start on Thursday, Woods struggled when he stepped back on the course Friday morning. He was sitting at six-over on the day and five-over for the tournament before a strong close to his second round.

Following back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8, he added a closing par on No. 9. Tiger ended up with a four-over, 76 on the day and now sits three-over for the tournament – just one shot outside the cut.

Since he left the course, the cut line has been floating between two-over and three-over. Luckily for Tiger, it looks like the cut line stayed right where he needed it to and he’ll be playing the weekend.

Tiger made the cut. Which means an early tee time tomorrow. I am excited. So very, very excited. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 17, 2020

That’s the good news. The bad news is that following his second round, Woods revealed his back was bothering him.

Tiger said he “couldn’t quite turn back and couldn’t quite clear. It was a bit of a struggle.” Despite the injury, he said he should be good to go for the weekend if he makes the cut.

Well, he’s done just that. We’ll see how his back holds up as the enters the weekend.