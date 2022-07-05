Tiger Woods Keeping A Secret Before The Open Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has stated multiple times that he'll compete in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. With the major championship approaching very soon, the legendary golfer is trying to keep a low profile.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Woods confirmed that he'll remain in the United Kingdom to prepare for The Open. However, he will not reveal where he's practicing.

"I don't want to tell you because I don't want everyone coming down and watching us," Woods said, via Brentley Romine.

Woods participated in the Masters and PGA Championship. He wasn't part of the field for the U.S. Open, though.

"The plan was to play the U.S. Open, but physically I was not able to do that," Woods said, via ESPN. "There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that."

Woods, 46, is hopeful he can turn back the clock next week at the Old Course.

The Open Championship officially begins on July 14.