Tiger Woods Describes Masters Champions Dinner He Had This Week

Tiger Woods putting on his green jacket as previous Masters winner Patrick Reed watches.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (R) of the United States is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Patrick Reed (L) during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won’t get a chance to contend for his sixth Masters crown this week, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying a feast fit for a champion.

In an interview with GOLFTV, Woods said he enjoyed an incredible Masters Champions Dinner with his family. The 16-time major winner revealed that the feast included steak and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi, with icing-covered cupcakes and milkshakes for dessert.

Woods also said that there was some added fun at the end. Apparently, he and his family got into a bit of a food fight, resulting in everyone’s faces being covered in frosting.

“As I said, [it was a] Masters dinner, quarantine style, with my family,” Woods said. “…icing was flowing across people’s hair and face, and so, we had a little bit of fun at the end.”

Woods ended an 11-year major drought last year when he won the 2019 Masters. He overcame a two-stroke deficit heading into Day Four to beat Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one stroke on the 18th hole.

Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic has caused the PGA Tour to push off all competitions for the next few weeks. The next scheduled event is the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas on May 24.

We won’t see another major until at least the first week of August for the PGA Championship.

